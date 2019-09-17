Dan Aykroyd has confirmed he will be appearing in 'Ghostbusters 2020'.

The 67-year-old actor starred as Raymond Stantz and co-wrote the original 1984 fantasy comedy movie and its 1989 sequel 'Ghostbusters II' - which were both directed by Ivan Reitman - and has now confirmed he will be reprising his role as one of the titular ghostbusters in the upcoming direct sequel to 'Ghostbusters II', which is being directed by Ivan's son Jason Reitman.

Speaking on 'The Joe Rogan Experience Podcast', he said: ''I'm not in the pictures so much anymore. We've got the 'Ghostbusters' movie that we're working on now and I will have to be performing in that.

''Ivan Reitman's son Jason has written a new movie called, well, it's gonna be 'Ghostbusters', the third movie. It will be all, most of the original people and then young stars.''

As of the time of writing, little is known about how the upcoming movie will link to the originals, but it has also been confirmed that Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts will be reprising their roles as Winston Zeddemore, Dana Barrett, and Janine Melnitz respectively.

The movie - which is believed to centre around a family that moves back to a small town - will also star franchise newcomers Finn Wolfhard, Paul Rudd, McKenna Grace, and Carrie Coon.

Meanwhile, Ernie Hudson recently said 'Ghostbusters 2020' will give fans of the franchise ''what they've been looking for''.

He explained: ''Unfortunately, we made the two movies and we didn't get a chance to take it beyond that for whatever reason. I'm glad that Jason Reitman, Ivan Reitman's son, is gonna be directing and producing this movie, and writing it. And he was a kid when we were doing the other movies, in fact he's in the second movie, so I know there's a love for the movie. He's an amazing filmmaker and I think he's gonna take it to a whole other level. So as we move into the future, I'm just really excited that he's gonna give the fans what they've been looking for.''