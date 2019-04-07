The Black Keys have pulled out of Woodstock 50.

The 'Gold on the Ceiling' hitmakers - made up of Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney - have been forced to cancel their slot as headliners on the Love Stage at the 50th anniversary of the original Woodstock festival in August, because of a ''scheduling conflict''.

Taking to Twitter to announce the news, the band wrote: ''Due to a scheduling conflict, The Black Keys will unfortunately need to cancel their set at @woodstockfest. The band wants to let fans know as soon as possible and before tickets go on sale. (sic)''

Woodstock 50 will take place at Watkins Glen in New York between August 16 and 18, and will feature a line-up of both current acts, and those who played at the festival in 1969.

As of the time of writing, a replacement for The Black Keys has not been announced, but the line-up is set to including acts such as Jay-Z, Miley Cyrus, The Killers, Run The Jewels, Vince Staples, The Raconteurs, Chance The Rapper, and Halsey.

Meanwhile, Woodstock's co-founder and co-producer Michael Lang recently said that this year's festival is more than just a ''concert''.

He shared to the New York Times: ''Coachella's got its thing, as does Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza. But I think they're all missing an opportunity to make a difference in the world. They're all perfect places for social engagement and for fostering ideas, and I think that's lost. We want this to be more than just coming to a concert. And hopefully a lot of the bands will become part of this effort to get people to stand up and make themselves heard, to get and out vote. And if they don't have a candidate that represents their feelings, to find one - or to run themselves.''