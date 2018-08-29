Damon Herriman has been cast as Charles Manson in Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time In Hollywood'.

The Australian actor - who previously appeared in 2011's 'J. Edgar' - is set to play the part of the infamous cult leader in Tarantino's latest film project, according to EW.

The much-anticipated movie - which is set for release in 2019 - will focus on the plight of a fading western TV star (Leonardo DiCaprio), and his stunt double (Brad Pitt), who struggle to adjust to the changing landscape in Hollywood.

DiCaprio's on-screen character lives next to Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie), who is subsequently murdered by the Manson family.

Other big-names stars set to feature in the film include the likes of Rumer Willis, Margaret Qualley, Austin Butler, Maya Hawke and 'Girls' creator Lena Dunham in her first major movie role.

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' has already been likened to a 'Pulp Fiction'-esque story that's set in Los Angeles in the late 1960s.

Speaking previously about the project, Tarantino - whose past hits include 'The Hateful Eight', 'Inglourious Basterds' and 'Django Unchained' - shared: ''It takes place during the 1969 Hollywood era at the height of the counterculture explosion, at the time of the hippie revolution.

''During the summer, little by little, block by block, we'll be transforming Los Angeles in the psychedelic Hollywood of 1969.''