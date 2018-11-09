Damon Albarn wishes he'd got political with his music before Brexit.

The former Blur star - whose supergroup The Good, The Bad & The Queen will release its new album 'Merrie Land' this month - has admitted he is saddened by the divide in the UK after the results of the referendum for the country to leave the European Union.

Speaking to The Guardian newspaper, he explained: ''If I'd had any idea that we were going to act as a people in the way that we have - prior and post - I would definitely have come back a lot earlier, if you know what I mean.

''As a person who loves their country, I would have expressed a very strong opinion. In public.''

Damon - who completes the band with The Clash' Paul Simonon, The Verve's Simon Tong and Afrobeat pioneer Tony Allen - revealed his shock at the result was partly down to neglecting playing in certain areas of the country, including Blackpool where 67.5 percent of voters gave Brexit their backing.

He added: ''The day after the referendum, I realised I was ... guilty, in the sense of having looked in different directions.

''I've played the big towns in England, which is what you get drawn into. But I wanted to begin to understand how this abyss had opened up in the centre of our culture.

''And Blackpool, maybe from the time I'd been there with Blur, just fascinated me. It was partly about memory: those pictures of everyone dressed beautifully, hanging out on the sand. And the modern Blackpool. The hedonism.

''The families who look after the piers and are still trying to make a go of it. The tower, which is sturdy and magnificent. You also get into the anti-fracking campaign in the countryside not that far away. It's just a whole musical terrain.''