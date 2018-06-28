Damon Albarn claims he warned Sir Paul McCartney not to work with Kanye West.

The Blur frontman wasn't pleased when he found out The Beatles legend had agreed to team up with the rapper on the song 'FourFiveSeconds' in 2015, and has called their collaboration ''abusive'', suggesting that Kanye ''trapped'' McCartney into working with him, whilst accusing the 'All Day' hitmaker of feeding off other artists.

According to NME.com, Albarn fumed to French magazine Nouvel Obs: ''Do not get me started on Kanye West, Kanye West trapped Paul McCartney.

''It's rude, it's not good. I have a problem with this abusive collaboration: we're talking about Paul McCartney, anyway! Kanye West thinks only about Kanye West, uses a name to make headlines, to say 'McCartney is in my song' , and puts McCartney in the video, but not in the song itself ...

''Before he decided to work with Kanye West, I sent a text message to McCartney saying, 'beware', but he ignored it, he does what he wants, it's Paul McCartney.

''Kanye West is one of those people who feed on other people. ''

Damon's rant comes after McCartney himself revealed the rapper spent ''a lot of time' looking at pictures of Kim Kardashian West whilst they worked on the hit.

The 76-year-old musician opened up about the unusual process of making the song - which also featured Rihanna - with the 41-year-old hip-hop star, and how whilst he was busy ''tootling around'' on guitar, Kanye was seeking inspiration from photos of his stunning 37-year-old wife on his phone.

Recalling the time they spent in Beverly Hills bouncing ideas off each other in a hotel, McCartney said: ''We had two or three afternoons where we just hung out together in a Beverly Hills hotel in the bungalows out the back, and he had his engineer and was set up with a couple of microphones in case anything happened.

''I was tootling around on guitar, and Kanye spent a lot of time just looking at pictures of Kim on his computer.''

The music icon thought they would never finish the track because Kanye was preoccupied, but he later realised that the 'Yikes' rapper was penning the lyrics at the same time as scrolling through images of the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star, by responding to the 'Let It Be' hitmaker's riffs without telling him.

The 'Let it Be' hitmaker continued: ''I'm thinking, are we ever gonna get around to writing?! But it turns out he was writing. That's his muse. He was listening to this riff I was doing and obviously he knew in his mind that he could use that, so he took it, sped it up and then somehow he got Rihanna to sing on it. She's a big favourite of mine anyway, so that just came without me lifting a finger.''