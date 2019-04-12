Damon Albarn turned down offers to reunite with Blur to mark the 25th anniversary of their seminal LP 'Parklife' because of Brexit.

The iconic Britpop group's 1994 album, which turns 25 on April 25, was released in a time coined 'Cool Britannia' when there was a sense of optimism in the UK, following the tumultuous 70s' and 80s', and the band's frontman says it wouldn't be right to celebrate the record in the current uncertain times the country is facing, with the pending exit from the European Union under the helm of Prime Minister Theresa May.

Asked if the band had been asked to play shows for the milestone year of 'Parklife' - which, along with rival band Oasis' 'Definitely Maybe', was one of the most defining records of the Britpop era - Damon told the Metro newspaper: ''Yes, they have been. I'd only want to perform that if it was a positive thing. Say we got to the point of having a second referendum, then I would be happy to play that record as a celebration and as a way of reminding ourselves of a time when we had an idea of Britishness that wasn't political.

''It was more about our music and culture. That was a bit naive, no question, but it had a funny side, it had a humour to it, and was satirical in some parts.

''So I'm not against performing that album, but I wouldn't want to do it if I felt like it was just about money.''

The Gorillaz and The Good, the Bad & The Queen star quipped that it would take a second referendum for the band to play songs from 'Parklife'.

He said: ''[Laughs] Well, if you want to be that crude about it.''

The 51-year-old rocker recently reunited with his Blur bandmates Dave Rowntree, Alex James and Graham Coxon - at his Africa Express show in his hometown of Leytonstone recently, for their first show in four years, where they played 'Tender', 'Clover Over Dover' and 'Song 2′.

Meanwhile, Damon previously admitted he wishes he'd got political with his music before Brexit.

He explained: ''If I'd had any idea that we were going to act as a people in the way that we have - prior and post - I would definitely have come back a lot earlier, if you know what I mean.

''As a person who loves their country, I would have expressed a very strong opinion. In public.''