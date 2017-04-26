Damon Albarn has said there's a possibility for more Blur music in the future.

The 49-year-old musician first found fame in the 1990s recording with the popular rock band, and whilst he is set to release a new album with other project Gorillaz on Friday (28.04.17), he hasn't completely left his roots behind as he says he'll ''never say never'' when it comes to Blur.

When asked if the 'Parklife' hitmakers - which also features Graham Coxon, Alex James, and Dave Rowntree - would ever release a follow-up to 2015's 'Magic Whip', Damon said: ''We're all really good friends. And I feel like I've given many of my best years to Blur, so I don't feel guilty in that sense. I've never said I'd never make another record. It's all the same thing at the end of the day. It's the nuances that make it different. It's just more music, to add to the mountain of music there already is.''

And although he might not have completely put his Blur days behind him, the wait for any new music might be a long one as Damon also admits he's planning on working on new music for alternative rock super-group The Good, The Bad, and The Queen - made up of Damon alongside ex-Clash bassist Paul Simonon, former Verve keyboard player Simon Tong and Afrobeat drumming legend Tony Allen.

He told Rolling Stone magazine: ''I'm doing another record with the Good the Bad and the Queen. We're doing that in May. That's not GarageBand at all. That's just the four of us playing live, straight on the floor.''

Meanwhile, Damon previously said he has over 40 unused tracks which he believes will keep him in the music industry for ''at least another 18 months''.

He said: ''I'm just sort of slowly going through all tunes that sort of didn't work out and finishing them.

''I can stay in the game for at least another 18 months, I reckon.''