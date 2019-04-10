Damon Albarn has taken up meditation and yoga.

The Blur and Gorillaz star has revealed he has swapped the rock 'n' roll lifestyle for the healing powers of holistic therapy to manage his anxiety.

The 'Song 2' hitmaker has called for schools to start teaching the mindful practice used daily by Buddhists, which can help reduce symptoms of stress, anxiety and depression.

Speaking to Gemma Cairney on BBC Radio 6 Music, he spilled: ''Meditation is really holistic for the whole body. They should teach it in primary schools.

''There is such an epidemic in anxiety now, it seems.

''Having been someone who has taken many different ways of conquering anxiety over the years, this is definitely the best one.''

As well as meditating, the 51-year-old star keeps fit and maintains good posture through yoga.

He added: ''I started yoga for posture, then I realised it was really difficult and I didn't have to do anything else if I did that all the time.''

The 'Parklife' singer has certainly changed his ways, as he was one of the most notorious rock 'n' roll hell-raisers back in the 90s, dabbling in a serious amount of drugs and booze.

However, it's no surprise that he has taken up the Buddhist practice, as when he was bullied at school he used to read books on the religion.

Damon previously revealed he read literature by German poet and novelist, Hermann Hesse and ''various books on Buddhism'' as well as trying to find solace in the countryside where he would search ''interesting trees where I could make little shrines''.

The 'County House' hitmaker said his childhood inspired his 2014 solo album 'Everyday Robots', which reflected how he got to where he is.

He added: ''I definitely delved into that period in my childhood for the new album. I honestly think it's what set me up to be the person I am now. It's me saying 'This is where I come from and how I got to be who I am.''