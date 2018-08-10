Damon Albarn still suffers nightmares about his wild partying days - but is pleased he has patched up his differences with Noel Gallagher.

The Blur frontman has bad dreams about his alcohol-fuelled hedonistic lifestyle in the 90s, but he wasn't aware he was storing some dark memories until he watched film 'McQueen' - a documentary about late fashion designer Alexander McQueen, who took his own life in 2010 - and now feels ''terrified'' about how his life may have turned out.

The 50-year-old rocker said: ''It's a long time since I've indulged in that sort of thing.

''It was magnificent while it lasted, but it was a very long time ago.

''I went to see that Alexander McQueen film last night, and I spent all night having nightmares just because it kind of triggered all of those scenes of nightlife and people getting wasted.

''It triggered stuff that I wasn't aware I was storing. It was cathartic in a weird way.

''I mean, it terrifies me to think what I might have turned into.''

Damon clashed with Oasis star Noel numerous times during the 90s, but he now values the 51-year-old singer's friendship, because he can relate to what his life was like at that time.

He added to The Sun newspaper: ''We don't talk about our past.

''We talk about our present.

''I value my friendship with Noel because he is one of the only people who went through what I did in the 90s.''

Oasis and Blur's bitter rivalry intensified on August 14, 1995 when the two bands released singles on the same day in what was dubbed the ''Battle of Britpop''.

Blur's 'Country House' topped the charts after selling 274,000 copies, while Oasis' 'Roll With It' settled for second place after offloading 216,000 copies.

Earlier this year, Noel admitted he was keen to collaborate with Damon again, after he recorded backing vocals on 'We Got The Power', a 2017 track by Damon's virtual band Gorillaz.

He said: ''I don't remember asking to be on a Gorillaz record. I do remember being at Paul Simonon's one night and it being discussed.

''[Damon] was supposed to play on 'Who Built The Moon?' (Noel's 2017 solo album) but we couldn't make the timings work. Maybe next time.''