Damon Albarn won't ''ever work'' with Adele again.

The Blur frontman spent time in the studio with the 'Hello' hitmaker in 2015 making potential songs for her album '25', but none of them made the final cut, and now the 49-year-old rocker has ruled out further collaborations with the pop superstar.

Speaking about how teaming up with other artists is basically pop music now, and referencing his band Gorillaz' 2005 album 'Damon Dayz', he told The Sun newspaper: ''Collaborating and following on the internet . . . if you don't follow people, you don't get followed, rule number one and all that. In 2005, 'Demon Days' was the second biggest-selling record in the world which, back then, was really big.

''It wasn't quite Adele but I will never be Adele . . . or ever work with her!''

When the 28-year-old singer's came out, Damon labelled it ''very middle of the road'' prompting Adele to publicly state she wished she had never agreed to work with him.

But Damon insisted the entire episode was fabricated and he has no issue with her.

Discussing their apparent feud, he previously said: ''It's not even true. It's amazing how people will run with stuff that has no credence whatsoever and turn it into something and then watch the reaction.''

Revealing their studio sessions explained: ''Adele asked me to work with her and I took the time out for her. And I'm not a producer, so ... I don't know what is happening really. Will she use any of the stuff? I don't think so. Let's wait and see. The thing is, she's very insecure. And she doesn't need to be, she's still so young.''

Adele responded to his comments, saying: ''It ended up being one of those 'don't meet your idol' moments. And the saddest thing was that I was such a big Blur fan growing up. But it was sad, and I regret hanging out with him.''

Explaining why his material didn't make the final tracklisting of '25', Adele - who has a four-year-old son Angelo with husband Simon Konecki - explained: ''None of it suited my record. He said I was insecure, when I'm the least insecure person I know.

''I was asking his opinion about my fears, about coming back with a child involved - because he has a child - and then he calls me insecure!''