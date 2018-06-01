Damon Albarn has confirmed a new album from The Good, The Bad & The Queen will be out soon.

The 50-year-old musician formed the rock supergroup with The Clash's Paul Simonon, The Verve's Simon Tong, and Fela Kuti drummer Tony Allen in 2006 and they have so far released one, self-titled, album.

Damon told Zane Low on Beats 1 that a new record from the band was ''sort of finished.''

He added: ''We're playing it back at the moment downstairs. So yeah, I think it is [finished].''

David Bowie's producer Tony Visconti joined The Good, The Bad & The Queen last year and previously promised a new record from the supergroup in 2018.

The Blur frontman is busy juggling multiple projects at the moment, having just confirmed the release of a new album with virtual band Gorillaz.

Damon said: ''It's been a really exciting time. It's been a fantastic year so far. I've been in South Africa, did an album with amazing artists and then did [Gorillaz's] 'The Now Now', and then The Good, The Bad & The Queen.

''So there's a lot of music coming out. I hope [I've] sort of been good with my editing otherwise everyone is going to be sick of what I do.''

Meanwhile, Grolliaz have also announced a North American tour, and are taking their Demon Dayz festival to Los Angeles in October.

The first Demon Dayz festival launched in the UK in June 2017 and featured collaborators from their 'Humanz' album including Vince Staples, De La Soul, Danny Brown, Kali Uchis and Kilo Kish.