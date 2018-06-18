Damon Albarn is ''permanently dissatisfied'' with his voice.

The 50-year-old rocker has warned fans of Gorillaz - the virtual band he setup with comic book artist Jamie Hewlett - that their forthcoming LP 'The Now Now' is just his vocals, and whilst he admits they are ''a lot better'' these days, he admits he's never felt 100 per cent fulfilled with anything he's done musically.

Speaking to the new issue of Entertainment Weekly', the Clint Eastwood' hitmaker confessed: ''My voice has gotten a lot better.

''A lot richer and deeper, I think. [But] I wouldn't say I like it. I'm permanently dissatisfied, period, with what I do.

''I have little glimpses when I'm making something, like, 'Ahhhh, I love this! This is great!'

''And then that moment ends and I just sort of return to, 'Am I ever really gonna find -- I don't know what it is, but am I ever really gonna find it?' I don't know.''

Gorillaz dropped new track 'Hollywood' - a collaboration with rapper Snoop Dogg - in March, and now it has been confirmed they will release the follow-up to 2017's 'Humanz' on June 29.

Damon teased recently: ''It's an album that I sing on, it's pretty much just me singing and is very in the world of 2-D but he's come out and he's singing very expressively.

''I don't know, I feel really good about it. I feel really, really good about it.''

'Humanz' contained a whole host of collaborations from the likes of Noel Gallagher, Pusha T, Vince Staples, Popcaan and Del La Soul, however, there is only Snoop, George Benson and Damon on their sixth studio album.

Asked if the record features many featured artists, Damon said: ''No, there is not really any. I wrote most of it on tour like in America. Snoop is on it because we were in LA and Jamie because he was on the tour.

''Then I just randomly though of George Benson and that's it really.''