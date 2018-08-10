Damon Albarn has hinted Blur could make another album together in the future.

The 50-year-old star - who completed the iconic Britpop group with Graham Coxon, Alex James and Dave Rowntree - admitted he is certain they will reunite for live shows, and even teased the possibility of new music.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, he said: ''A reunion is never not a possibility. I think most definitely at some point we'll play those songs again. I'd hate to think I'd never play with those musicians again.

''But it has just got to be the right time. You want to feel that people really, really, really want you to do it, otherwise you're kind of becoming a tribute act to yourself. You destroy everything that you've created if you do.''

Damon admitted he sometimes gets tempted to play one of Blur's songs during his live shows with Gorillaz - which he formed in 1998 with artist JAMIE HEWLETT - but has decided it wouldn't be the best move.

He explained: ''Some days I really fancy doing a Blur song in the middle of a Gorillaz set. I've never tried it, but I probably shouldn't.''

Damon and Jamie recently released the sixth Gorillaz album - 'The Now Now' - following their successful comeback record 'Humanz' last year.

Opening up on making the latest LP, he explained: ''For this record it was back to how we originally worked. He was somewhat absent when making 'Humanz', but with this one he was in the studio for the whole month.

''We just hung out for the whole of that month, which was really important.''