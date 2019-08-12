Helen McCrory has never experienced the kind of sexual harassment highlighted by the Me Too movement- but that doesn't people haven't tried it on with her.
Helen McCrory has never been afraid to confront ''pervs'' who made ''inappropriate'' advances towards her.
The 50-year-old actress has largely encountered ''lovely'' people in her work, but she's never shied away when ''old'' men have tried to put their hands on her leg in a salacious way.
She told The Times newspaper: ''I mean, there have been times in my life when somebody's put their hand on my thigh in an inappropriate moment and I just said, 'What are you f***ing doing, you weirdo? Get off! And they go, 'Ha, ha, ha, you're so sparky!' and you go, 'Yeah, you old perv, go away, you're too old,' and that's it. Everybody else has been lovely.''
The 'Peaky Blinders' actress never worried about not finding work in the future because she isn't particularly ''ambitious'' so doesn't think about the consequences of turning down projects that she's not interested in.
She said: ''I've got about 7,000 books I want to read but...actually I've got very little ambition...people with bucket lists are really weird.
''My searing lack of ambition allows me not to have to work all the time so if I get offered something that's exactly the same as something else I've done, then I'm not, like, 'Oh my God, I've got to take it because no one's ever going to employ me again.' I just think, 'No.' ''
And it's not just ambition Helen lacks, as she also has next to no interest in how others live their lives.
She admitted: ''I'm basically just not that interested in other people. I'm not very girly in that way.''
The 'Harry Potter' star - who has daughter Manon, 12, and son Gulliver, 11, with husband Damian Lewis - is finding it difficult to keep her children away from social media now they're getting older.
She said: ''It's not going so well. If you can't tell your six year old to get off the screen and stay off then you've got to really f***ing worry about your parenting, but now they're actually using them to communicate with their friends.''
Shaun Ryder and Bez took time out from their hilarious stint on Celebrity Gogglebox to join the rest of Happy Mondays as they brought their 'Pills...
Melissa Bel's single 'Cotton Candy' is out now.
Throughout the course of 2019, enigmatic UK singer-songwriter/producer BABii has been creating a buzz for herself ahead of the release of debut album...
Legendary songs about Uncle Sam.
Folkestone bore witness to a mesmerising performance from Joan As Police Woman in celebration of a distinguished, if under appreciated, solo career.
Gertrude Bell was a formidably intelligent British woman from the late 19th century whose travels...
John le Carre's novel is adapted with plenty of inventive style into a remarkably personal...
The Silent Storm which is set in the idyllic moorlands of the Scottish Islands, post...
Professor (Perry) Makepiece and his partner Gail are enjoying an evening on in the bar...
The stars of the upcoming adaptation of 'Romeo and Juliet' Douglas Booth, Hailee Steinfeld, Ed...
Romeo and Juliet are two young lovers whose lives together cannot escape their inevitable tragic...
The iconic 1970s British TV series gets the big screen treatment from crime-drama aficionado Nick...
Cockney geezers of the world rejoice as the big screen remake of the seventies police...
Pineapple Express team McBride, Franco and director Green reunite for another freewheeling comedy, but fail...
From the director of Pineapple Express comes a new fantasy comedy film 'Your Highness' from...
The Escapist Trailer Watch the trailer for The Escapist starring Brian Cox, Joseph Fiennes and...
We never meet Griff Gilkyson - he's shown in outdated photographs and discussed frequently -...
This summer sees the eagerly awaited big screen debut of 14 year old special agent...