Damian Lewis has joined the cast of 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood'.

The 47-year-old actor has jumped on board Quentin Tarantino's upcoming thriller and is set to play Steve McQueen alongside Dakota Fanning's Squeaky Fromme.

And they're not the only new faces to join the film as Nicholas Hammond has signed up to portray director Sam Wanamaker, Emile Hirsch will play Jay Sebring - the hairstylist who was one of the victims in the murders - Luke Perry has scored the role of Scotty Lancer, while Keith Jefferson is Land Pirate Keith, according to Deadline.

The eight new cast members come just weeks after it was reported that Burt Reynolds had been approached by the legendary director about joining the film as he's desperate to have him play real-life ranch owner George Spahn.

Leonardo Dicaprio and Brad Pitt have reportedly already signed their contracts for the movie, which follows former Western TV series star Rick Dalton and stunt double Cliff Booth as they try to make their way in the late 1960s Hollywood, while Margot Robbie is said to be close to scribbling on the dotted line to portray Sharon Tate.

The acclaimed filmmaker previously shared some details about the movie.

He said: ''It takes place during the 1969 Hollywood era at the height of the counterculture explosion, at the time of the hippie revolution.

''During the summer, little by little, block by block, we'll be transforming Los Angeles in the psychedelic Hollywood of 1969.''

Tarantino, 55 - who grew up in Los Angeles - recently admitted he's always been fascinated by Hollywood, but never really felt connected to the movie business.

He explained: ''I have loved movies as the number one thing in my life so long that I can't ever remember a time when I didn't.

''As a child, my mom took me to the movies all the time. It was cheaper than getting a babysitter. This was during the 70s, the high time of great challenging movies, so at a very young age I was seeing R-rated stuff like 'The Wild Bunch' and 'Deliverance'. My mom figured that nothing in the movies would ever bother me.''

'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' is set to hit screens in 2019.