Damian Lewis thinks James Bond is a ''bad'' spy.
The 48-year-old actor - who has been tipped to replace Daniel Craig as 007 - thinks the brilliance of Bond lies in the character's fallibility.
He explained: ''The great thing about Bond is how bad a spy he is, and how brilliant he is in recovering his position. Bond makes endless mistakes.
''That's what's fun about him, and then [he] has to do something extraordinary to recover himself.''
Damian - who previously starred in 'Homeland' - has recently taken on his first role in a TV docu-drama about spies.
And the London-born actor has explained why he's so fascinated by the world of espionage.
Speaking to the Observer newspaper, he shared: ''I find the different reasons for turning traitor or being a hero, depending on your view, are often quite grubby and banal.
''I'm interested [in] the motives of these spies. That's the series we've tried to make.''
Meanwhile, former Bond star Pierce Brosnan previously backed Tom Hardy as the next 007.
The Hollywood actor - who played the iconic character from 1995 until 2002 - added: ''I think a woman could play Bond but it wouldn't be James Bond.
''Daniel Craig has been an incredible Bond. He's very physical, he looks lethal. You genuinely believe this is someone who could kill a man.''
