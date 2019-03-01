Fox are making a 'Sleeping With The Enemy' reboot.

Damian Jones and his DJ Films Limited are partnering with Fox Searchlight to create a remake of the 1991 thriller starring Julia Roberts based on the novel of the same name by Nancy Price and the project will be written and directed by Nia DaCosta, according to Deadline.

Damian, 54, said in a statement: ''I'm thrilled to continue my relationship with the marvellous team at Fox Searchlight and their commitment to UK production and distribution is unsurpassed. We're putting together a great slate that continues to grow, with a number of projects lining up for 2019.''

The original film follows Julia's Laura Burney after faking her death in order to flee from her violent husband, Martin (Patrick Bergin), she leaves Cape Cod and moves to Iowa, where she adopts a new identity However, her husband unearths evidence suggesting that she isn't dead, and when her mother confirms this, he tracks her to Iowa. He finds Laura and Ben and confronts them, forcing her to fight for her life once again.

Searchlight also announced they will be adapting a big screen version of James Corden's stage production 'One Man, Two Guvnors' with Oli Refson re-writing the script, however, there is no word as to whether James will star in the film.

Searchlight's SVP of Production & Acquisitions in the UK Katie Goodson-Thomas said of Searchlight's new deal with Damian: ''We are delighted to be continuing our collaboration with Damian, as one of the UK's most prolific producers, he's an ideal partner for us.

'' I'm thrilled to continue my relationship with the marvellous team at Fox Searchlight and their commitment to UK production and distribution is unsurpassed. We're putting together a great slate that continues to grow, with a number of projects lining up for 2019.''