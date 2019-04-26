E. L. James says Hollywood producers are queuing up to buy the rights to her new novel 'The Mister' after it sold 52,000 copies in its first week on sale.
The 56-year-old author has revealed that after the movie adaptations of her erotic 'Fifty Shades' trilogy banked over $1 billion at the box office worldwide her latest tome 'The Mister' - which sold 52,000 copies in its first week on sale - is already set to become a film.
Speaking to the Daily Mirror newspaper, she said: ''People are asking, yes. I have been asked. It is a big commitment.''
The 'Fifty Shades' series starred Dakota Johnson as naive student Anastasia Steele who embarks on a relationship with billionaire businessman Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) who introduces her to the world of BDSM, however, the writer admits her latest story is less intense, insisting: ''The sex is different.''
James also revealed that a line of sex toys inspired by 'The Minister' could go on sale soon after the success of her '50 Shades' themed Lovehoney collection.
She said: ''The most fun we had was working with adult sex toys. The meetings we had around our kitchen table you could not believe. We have meetings next week - so there will be fun stuff coming.''
'The Mister' follows Maxim Trevelyan, a wealthy aristocrat who has just inherited his family's noble title and estate, however, his life is turned upside down when he embarks on a relationship with the mysterious Alessia Demachi.
'Fifty Shades of Grey' - which was James' first novel - has sold more than 6m copies to date and is the best-selling novel of all time in the UK.
