Dakota Johnson is set to star in 'The Peanut Butter Falcon'.

The 27-year-old actress has been cast in the upcoming adventure movie, alongside 81-year-old actor Bruce Dern, Shia LaBeouf, and Zachary Gottsagen who will take on the lead role as Zak after being hailed as the inspiration behind the production, The Hollywood Reporter has reported.

The film's storyline will explore the journey of a crab fisherman who encourages the young Zac, who has been battling with Down syndrome, to sign up to a professional wrestling school The Salt Water Redneck in North Carolina and leave his former retirement home.

Tyler Nilson and Mike Schwartz have joined forces to pen the gripping script and will be on hand to direct the movie, whilst Tim Zajaros and Christopher Lemole will produce the production and offer financial backing via their entertainment company Armory Films.

Albert Berger, who is part of Bona Fide Productions, will also assist with the production element of the project, alongside Lije Sarki, David Thies and Ron Yerxa.

Joseph Henry Burnett III - who is also known for his stage name T Bone Burnett - is believed to be joining the creative team and will help to produce the film, as well as create the accompanying soundtrack.

And it has been reported the cast, as well as the production team, will join forces this month to start shooting the film in Savannah, Georgia.

Meanwhile, Johnson recently reprised her role as Anastasia Steele in 'Fifty Shades Darker', and the brunette beauty has admitted she found filming the erotic sequel to 'Fifty Shades of Grey' ''so much easier'' than the first installment.

Speaking previously, she said: ''It is so much easier especially knowing Jamie and having a relationship with him, and knowing the crew, it was such much easier than the first one.''