Dakota Johnson will star alongside Jason Segal and Casey Affleck in upcoming independent flick 'The Friend' directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite and production will start next month.
Dakota Johnson is set to star in the new comedy 'The Friend'.
The 29-year-old actress will star alongside Jason Segal and Casey Affleck in the upcoming independent flick, directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite and production will start next month in Fairhope, Alabama.
The film will follow the extraordinary real-life story of Nicole and Matthew Teague.
Played by Dakota and 43-year-old Casey whose best friend Brad Ingelsby, portrayed by Jason, 39, decided to put his life on hold and move into the couple's house after discovering Nicole had six months to live.
Kevin Walsh, Michael Pruss and Ryan Stowell will produce for Ridley Scott's Scott Free banner with Teddy Schwarzman for Black Bear Pictures, who are set to finance the entire project, while Scott himself will serve as an executive producer and Ben Stillman and Michael Heimler will serve as executive producers alongside Ingelsby, Teague, Scott and Ted Deiker.
In a statement, Matthew said: ''I'm thrilled and honored to see the story come to life this way, thanks to the filmmaking vision of Gabriela Cowperthwaite and a script that Brad Ingelsby and I worked on closely together. It captures what's at the heart of the story: deep love and loss, and the saving grace of friendship, to have the talents of Dakota Johnson, Jason Segel and Casey Affleck help the story live on is remarkable.
''And I'm grateful to Scott Free and Black Bear, who have been both passionate and sensitive from day one. I hope the story gives people an honest glimpse of what it means to face mortality, and the value of having a true friend at your side, when that moment comes.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
They say that marriage can sometimes destroy a couple's sexual chemistry - but that is...
'Fifty Shades Darker' is the tense new sequel to the erotic 2015 thriller 'Fifty Shades...
When Ana and Christian had their first fateful meeting, neither party knew much about the...
There isn't much originality in this rude female-led comedy, but its observations on single life...
Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino (I Am Love) reteams with Tilda Swinton for this fresh, tricky...
When Alice finds herself single after her last relationship comes to an end, her friend...
For a biopic of a real-life person, this feels like an oddly standard mob thriller....
Marianne Lane is ready for a relaxing European vacation, re-energising after a particularly busy time...
Irish-American criminal mastermind Whitey Bulger was arguably one of the most dangerous men in America...
Sometimes, the greatest hiding place is in plain sight. For twelve years from the mid-1990s,...
After all the hype, it's impossible not to expect steam from this adaptation of E.L....