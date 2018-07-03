Dakota Johnson has revealed that Quentin Tarantino cried after watching her upcoming horror film 'Suspiria'.

The 28-year-old actress is playing the lead role of ballet dancer Susie Bannion in the remake of Italian cinema scare master Dario Argento's sinister 1977 supernatural movie.

The Amazon Studios project isn't scheduled for release until November but Dakota has held private screenings for some of her friends, and she was keen to show it to the 55-year-old director because she has so much respect for his work, which has included acclaimed films such as 'Pulp Fiction', 'Reservoir Dogs' and 'Django Unchained' and his own foray into the horror genre with 'Death Proof'.

After watching the movie, the '50 Shades Darker' star was thrilled when he was not only scared at the scenes on screen but also moved by the characters.

She told IndieWire: ''I showed it to Quentin Tarantino. We've been friends since our jury duty at the Venice Film Festival. I was nervous but eager to hear his advice. We saw it at his place and his reaction warmed me. He was enthusiastic about it, in the end he was crying and hugged me. Because it's a horror movie but also a melodrama, my goal was to make you look at the horror without being able to take [your eyes off the screen] because you're captivated by the characters. Amazon is very happy.''

'Suspiria' also stars Chloe Moretz, Tilda Swinton and Mia Goth and has been directed by Luca Guadagnino.

The film remains faithful to the plot of the original movie which follows ballet student Susie, who wins a place at a renowned German academy only to notice numerous disappearances and deaths on campus leading her to soon discover that the town is inhabited by witches.

Argento's original was set in the town of Freiburg, however, Guadagnino has moved the setting to Berlin.

Dakota previously admitted she needed therapy after shooting wrapped because 'Suspiria' left her so emotionally traumatised.

She said: ''Suspiria', no lie, f***ed me up so much that I had to go to therapy.''