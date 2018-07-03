Dakota Johnson held a special screening of her new horror movie 'Suspiria' for her friend Quentin Tarantino at the director's home.
Dakota Johnson has revealed that Quentin Tarantino cried after watching her upcoming horror film 'Suspiria'.
The 28-year-old actress is playing the lead role of ballet dancer Susie Bannion in the remake of Italian cinema scare master Dario Argento's sinister 1977 supernatural movie.
The Amazon Studios project isn't scheduled for release until November but Dakota has held private screenings for some of her friends, and she was keen to show it to the 55-year-old director because she has so much respect for his work, which has included acclaimed films such as 'Pulp Fiction', 'Reservoir Dogs' and 'Django Unchained' and his own foray into the horror genre with 'Death Proof'.
After watching the movie, the '50 Shades Darker' star was thrilled when he was not only scared at the scenes on screen but also moved by the characters.
She told IndieWire: ''I showed it to Quentin Tarantino. We've been friends since our jury duty at the Venice Film Festival. I was nervous but eager to hear his advice. We saw it at his place and his reaction warmed me. He was enthusiastic about it, in the end he was crying and hugged me. Because it's a horror movie but also a melodrama, my goal was to make you look at the horror without being able to take [your eyes off the screen] because you're captivated by the characters. Amazon is very happy.''
'Suspiria' also stars Chloe Moretz, Tilda Swinton and Mia Goth and has been directed by Luca Guadagnino.
The film remains faithful to the plot of the original movie which follows ballet student Susie, who wins a place at a renowned German academy only to notice numerous disappearances and deaths on campus leading her to soon discover that the town is inhabited by witches.
Argento's original was set in the town of Freiburg, however, Guadagnino has moved the setting to Berlin.
Dakota previously admitted she needed therapy after shooting wrapped because 'Suspiria' left her so emotionally traumatised.
She said: ''Suspiria', no lie, f***ed me up so much that I had to go to therapy.''
It was on this day (June 15th) in 1979 that Joy Division unveiled their iconic debut album 'Unknown Pleasures'.
The best Stephen King adaptations in film history.
Download Festival finally got the stunning weather it deserved, as over 100,000 fans descended with the likes of Guns N Roses, Ozzy Osbourne and...
Slaves sweat it out in the video for their latest single 'Cut And Run'; the first single from their forthcoming new release, the details of which are...
This year's winning shows were 'The Cursed Child' and 'The Band's Visit'.
They say that marriage can sometimes destroy a couple's sexual chemistry - but that is...
'Fifty Shades Darker' is the tense new sequel to the erotic 2015 thriller 'Fifty Shades...
When Ana and Christian had their first fateful meeting, neither party knew much about the...
There isn't much originality in this rude female-led comedy, but its observations on single life...
Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino (I Am Love) reteams with Tilda Swinton for this fresh, tricky...
When Alice finds herself single after her last relationship comes to an end, her friend...
For a biopic of a real-life person, this feels like an oddly standard mob thriller....
Marianne Lane is ready for a relaxing European vacation, re-energising after a particularly busy time...
Irish-American criminal mastermind Whitey Bulger was arguably one of the most dangerous men in America...
Sometimes, the greatest hiding place is in plain sight. For twelve years from the mid-1990s,...
After all the hype, it's impossible not to expect steam from this adaptation of E.L....