Dakota Johnson regrets getting some of her tattoos.

The 'Fifty Shades of Grey' star has a number of inkings on her body, and although she ''continues to get them'' she admits there are a few of the permanent markings that she wishes she didn't have.

When asked to name her number one beauty regret, she said: ''There are a few tattoos I wish weren't on my body, but it happens, I guess, and admittedly, I continue to get them.''

Although Dakota didn't reveal which tattoos she regrets, the star's collection includes a small tattoo behind her right ear, a tattoo of three birds on her right shoulder, the word ''amor'' on the back of her neck, the phrase ''look at the moon'' surrounded by stars on the right foot, and the phrase ''acta non verba'' - which translates to ''deeds not words'' - on her left bicep.

And tattoos aren't the only impulsive style decision the 27-year-old star likes to make either, as she also revealed she recently cut her hair whilst ''feeling sassy'' and thinks she'll regret the move later on.

Speaking to Glamour magazine, she added: ''I also was feeling a bit sassy this morning and cut my bangs in a whirlwind after six months of growing them out, so I hope I don't regret that!''

One decision Dakota hopes she won't regret is her future wedding plans, after she jokingly admitted she wants to follow in the footsteps of both her parents Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson and grandparents Tippi Hedren and Peter Griffith, and elope in secret once she finds the right man.

After Tippi explained how she and Peter married in Mexico in secret 18 months after meeting, Dakota said: ''That's not dissimilar to how mum and dad married the first time. Maybe I should continue the tradition and get secretly hitched to a semi-suitable male? If it doesn't work out the first time, I'll just do it again with somebody else.''