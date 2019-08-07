Dakota Johnson admits she's ''really sad'' she lost the gap in her front teeth after taking out her permanent retainer.
Dakota Johnson is ''really sad'' that the gap in her front teeth has closed.
The 29-year-old actress has worn a permanent retainer since she was 13 to correct her smile, however after experiencing ''neck problems'', an orthodontist removed the tooth aligner and Dakota's signature gap naturally closed by itself.
Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (06.08.19), the host told Dakota: ''First of all, the fact that this is a news-worthy event in our world right now is pretty sha-ka-khan to me.''
She replied: ''I had a permanent retainer since I was like, 13, and it was just glued to the back of my teeth, and I was having a lot of neck problems recently so my orthodontist, she decided it would be a good idea to take it off and see if my jaw sort of expanded.
''It helped me, and my gap closed by itself. I'm really sad about it too.''
The 'Fifty Shades Freed' star sparked debate online when fans noticed her front gap was missing during the Hollywood premiere of her new film, 'The Peanut Butter Falcon', last week.
One fan wrote on Twitter: ''Woke up to find out Dakota Johnson no longer has her tooth gap, I'll cry myself back to sleep (sic)''
Others noticed it spelled the end of what Johnson previously described as her ''only skill'' in a 2017 video for Vanity Fair, which has been viewed nearly 3 million times.
The video was titled 'How Much Stuff Can Dakota Johnson Fit in Her Gap Teeth?' and saw the actress demonstrate all the things she could fit between her two front teeth.
She hilariously said in the clip: ''Today I'm going to demonstrate how many things I can fit inside my gap tooth, because that's my only skill.''
