Dakota Johnson says real ''beauty'' comes from how people ''behave''.

The 29-year-old actress is wary of online platforms such as Instagram which promote unrealistic beauty standards, and thinks that ''no matter what you look like'' real beauty comes from ''how you behave'' and how you treat others.

In an interview with Elle magazine, she said: ''To me, beauty is really the way you behave. Beauty is how you treat people. Beauty is your heart and how you give it to others, and how you give and receive love and respect.

''So that's the thing that anyone, no matter how famous you are or what you look like, put that on Instagram all you want. That's what's important.''

The 'Suspiria' actress also found it helpful to be free from social media while filming her latest horror flick - and confessed that she found it ''helpful'' to be isolated from civilisation.

Dakota enjoyed being ''up a mountain'' in Firenze, Italy whilst working on the supernatural horror movie and whilst she felt it was good for her character, she didn't like being so far away from her family.

She previously said: ''It's so helpful. It's so helpful. It's funny because when we were filming Trump was elected to office and I felt like I was on another planet.

''I felt like I was looking down on the world, being like 'Oh, God, what's happening to my home?' It was both helpful and terrifying. I was really far away from my family.

''I felt like inferior that I couldn't protect them from this, but it was a really interesting thing. But it was helpful.

''It was really ... I like being sort of sequestered into a place to make something and then leave and you emerge with this product of like creative force. To be there with a bunch of dancers and a bunch of incredible actresses from all over the world was unbelievable.''