Dakota Johnson had ''strapless thongs'' glued on her body during sex scenes for 'Fifty Shades Freed'.

The 28-year-old actress has reprised the role of Anastasia Steele for the third movie in the money-spinning trilogy, and Johnson has revealed how uncomfortable it was filming the raunchy scenes.

She said: ''I had these sort of strapless thongs that had glue on them.

''It's not glue, but it's sticky. They're, like, basically if it were a nipple pastie, but underwear.

''But it's only sticky at the top, it's not sticky the whole way. It would also come off because the adhesive would wear out, so then they would superglue it to my body so that it wouldn't fall off.And I would wear two of them.''

The actress explained that while the strapless thongs weren't uncomfortable, she did find it to be a ''bizarre'' experience.

She told Marie Claire magazine: ''It's not painful. I mean, it's barely anything. But I guess you have some sense of being covered. It's f**king bizarre.''

The final film focuses on newlyweds Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) and Anastasia as they try and move on from their past.

However, as Anastasia steps into her role as Mrs. Grey, Christian relaxes into an unfamiliar stability, which could threaten their relationship.

Recently, Dornan insisted he is too old to carry on the franchise and now that E. L. James' three books have been turned into films, it's time for him and his co-star to walk away from their characters.

The 35-year-old star said: ''It's time, I don't think there's a story. Erica [E.L. James] wrote the two books from Christian's perspective but that has been done in the films. But Dakota and I, particularly me, are too old for doing this.''