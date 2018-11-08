Dakota Johnson found it ''helpful'' to be isolated from civilisation whilst filming 'Suspiria'.

The 29-year-old actress enjoyed being ''up a mountain'' in Firenze, Italy whilst working on the supernatural horror movie and whilst she felt it was good for her character, she didn't like being so far away from her family.

She said: ''It's so helpful. It's so helpful. It's funny because when we were filming Trump was elected to office and I felt like I was on another planet. I felt like I was looking down on the world, being like 'Oh, God, what's happening to my home?' It was both helpful and terrifying. I was really far away from my family. I felt like inferior that I couldn't protect them from this, but it was a really interesting thing. But it was helpful. It was really ... I like being sort of sequestered into a place to make something and then leave and you emerge with this product of like creative force. To be there with a bunch of dancers and a bunch of incredible actresses from all over the world was unbelievable. It was like a real coven. It was like a real ... there was some real witchy stuff. I found this little restaurant that made the best burgers I've ever had in my life. It was hard to come by some really good food that wasn't just pasta and bread there and playing a dancer you can't really eat those things. I was so hungry. By Friday every week I would go to this restaurant and eat a burger and drink a bottle of wine and then wake up on Monday.''

And the 'How to Be Single' star enjoyed working with Tilda Swinton on the movie.

She told Collider: ''It's really extraordinary. I feel very privileged to be able to watch her work and to work alongside her. She's the most inspirational woman I've ever met ... for me. To be able to have a very intimate relationship with her is like out of this world.''