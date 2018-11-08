Dakota Johnson found it ''helpful'' to be away from civilisation whilst filming horror movie 'Suspiria' but she didn't like being so far away from her family.
Dakota Johnson found it ''helpful'' to be isolated from civilisation whilst filming 'Suspiria'.
The 29-year-old actress enjoyed being ''up a mountain'' in Firenze, Italy whilst working on the supernatural horror movie and whilst she felt it was good for her character, she didn't like being so far away from her family.
She said: ''It's so helpful. It's so helpful. It's funny because when we were filming Trump was elected to office and I felt like I was on another planet. I felt like I was looking down on the world, being like 'Oh, God, what's happening to my home?' It was both helpful and terrifying. I was really far away from my family. I felt like inferior that I couldn't protect them from this, but it was a really interesting thing. But it was helpful. It was really ... I like being sort of sequestered into a place to make something and then leave and you emerge with this product of like creative force. To be there with a bunch of dancers and a bunch of incredible actresses from all over the world was unbelievable. It was like a real coven. It was like a real ... there was some real witchy stuff. I found this little restaurant that made the best burgers I've ever had in my life. It was hard to come by some really good food that wasn't just pasta and bread there and playing a dancer you can't really eat those things. I was so hungry. By Friday every week I would go to this restaurant and eat a burger and drink a bottle of wine and then wake up on Monday.''
And the 'How to Be Single' star enjoyed working with Tilda Swinton on the movie.
She told Collider: ''It's really extraordinary. I feel very privileged to be able to watch her work and to work alongside her. She's the most inspirational woman I've ever met ... for me. To be able to have a very intimate relationship with her is like out of this world.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
They say that marriage can sometimes destroy a couple's sexual chemistry - but that is...
'Fifty Shades Darker' is the tense new sequel to the erotic 2015 thriller 'Fifty Shades...
When Ana and Christian had their first fateful meeting, neither party knew much about the...
There isn't much originality in this rude female-led comedy, but its observations on single life...
Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino (I Am Love) reteams with Tilda Swinton for this fresh, tricky...
When Alice finds herself single after her last relationship comes to an end, her friend...
For a biopic of a real-life person, this feels like an oddly standard mob thriller....
Marianne Lane is ready for a relaxing European vacation, re-energising after a particularly busy time...
Irish-American criminal mastermind Whitey Bulger was arguably one of the most dangerous men in America...
Sometimes, the greatest hiding place is in plain sight. For twelve years from the mid-1990s,...
After all the hype, it's impossible not to expect steam from this adaptation of E.L....