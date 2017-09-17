Dakota Johnson has likened fame to an ''incessant mosquito noise''.

The 'Fifty Shades of Grey' star admits fame is ''very weird'' for her and slammed the need for people to ''judge'' each other all the time.

She told the October issue of Spain's Vogue magazine: ''It's like an incessant mosquito noise. Very weird.

''People feeling the need not only to judge everyone all the time but also to pronounce themselves on it, it's extremely boring. A waste of energy and time.''

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old actress previously revealed she feels as though she ''exploited'' herself on Instagram.

She explained: ''There I was and it was making me feel like I was being exploited - only by myself. I was literally exploiting myself. And I felt so raw and vulnerable and it was all my own fault.

''Which is why I don't get that need to offer up information about myself to strangers. I couldn't care less what models are doing on Instagram. I make movies because that's my passion and people can interpret them as they please but anything else for me is way too much.''

And despite her fame, Dakota insisted she rarely gets recognised in public.

She added: ''I'm one of those people who walks around like an invisible person. People literally run into me and it's always been that way.''

Dakota is single but ''can't tell'' if guys are intimidated by her because of her role in the movie franchise.

She said: ''I still can't tell [if I intimidate people]... I don't think I'm a very intimidating person so I think anyone who took the time to talk to me would very quickly realise what I am. Just a goof.''