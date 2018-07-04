Dakota Johnson joked it was a ''big mistake'' to film Chris Hemsworth topless because she found his physique very distracting on the set of 'Bad Times at El Royale'.
The 28-year-old actress joked it was a ''really big mistake'' for producers to film her co-star shirtless in the mystery thriller - which is set in a hotel and features a group of strangers being spied on by an unknown person - because it drew all the attention to him.
She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I think it was a really big mistake to have him take his shirt off.
''Because it's all you can look at. It's so astonishing. It's really impressive.
''He may or may not do a little dance of sorts. And it's so, so spectacular.''
And Jon Hamm - who plays a salesman - claimed he was desperate for shirtless scenes of his own.
He said: ''Shirtless Hemsworth is everybody's first choice [as an ally].''
When Dakota - who plays secretive Emily Summerspring - asked if he was jealous, he quipped: ''No. Everyone wanted him to take his shirt off and everyone was like, 'Please keep it on. Please keep it on.'
''I'm like, 'I'm wet! I've been rained on for three days. Can I take my shirt off?!' They're like, 'Then let us clear the set. You can do that on your own time.' ''
Details of director Drew Goddard's movie have been kept under wraps, but as well as Jon, Dakota, and Chris - who plays a cult leader - Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo, Lewis Pullman and Nick Offerman also star.
Its official synopsis states: ''Seven strangers, each with a secret to bury, meet at Lake Tahoe's El Royale, a rundown hotel with a dark past. Over the course of one fateful night, everyone will have a last shot at redemption... before everything goes to hell.''
