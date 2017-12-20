Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have seemingly made their romance official with a trip to Paris.

The 28-year-old actress and the Coldplay singer sparked speculation they were dating in October this year, but the couple have since confirmed they're an item as they have been pictured strolling out of the French capital's Charles de Gaulle airport on Tuesday (19.12.17) surrounded by security.

Although the pair arrived at the destination together, they reportedly kept their distance as they made their way through departures.

The 40-year-old singer - who has children Apple, 13, and Moses, 11, with his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow - and the actress have previously been seen cosying up with one another when on holiday in Israel, where they attended a Nick Cave concert.

It has been reported the duo have become ''very comfortable'' with one another over recent months, and the 'Yellow' singer has even consulted the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' star on his music.

Speaking previously about their love life, a source said: ''Dakota and Chris are definitely dating.

''They've got to know each other really well and are very comfortable from one another. Chris sends Dakota his music to get her opinion. It's more than just a fling.''

During another date at Sushi Park in Los Angeles last month, the 'Paradise' hitmaker's face ''lit up'' when the pair was talking.

A separate eyewitness previously said: ''Chris and Dakota walked in together and sat at a table for two tucked away in the corner. They seemed very happy to see each other and immediately jumped into conversation. She was catching him up on work and the different projects she has coming up. She was telling him where she is going to be and asking him what he thought. They both seemed to really respect each other's opinions. Chris was very charming and personable. His face lit up when he was talking to her. He hummed a little bit and asked her what she thought of a song.