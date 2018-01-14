Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have further fuelled speculation they are dating.
Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have further fuelled speculation they are dating.
The 'Fifty Shades Freed' actress and the 40-year-old musician have been the centre of relationship rumours for months, and whilst neither pair have confirmed or denied the reports, they added fuel to the fire on Friday (12.01.18) when they stepped out for a romantic dinner date.
The couple were spotted enjoying a bite to eat in Malibu, and eyewitnesses claimed the 28-year-old actress and the Coldplay frontman ''seemed very happy'' during their date.
A source told People magazine: ''Chris and Dakota arrived together in Chris' car. They met up with friends and had a fun night. They both seemed very happy. They were flirty, and also left the restaurant together.''
The stars first sparked relationship rumours in October last year after they were spotted on a sushi date night, and set tongues wagging again in December when they were pictured strolling out of the French capital's Charles de Gaulle airport on Tuesday surrounded by security.
But the pair's romantic getaway didn't completely confirm their relationship, as although they arrived at the destination together, they reportedly kept their distance as they made their way through departures.
It has been reported the duo have become ''very comfortable'' with one another over recent months, and the 'Yellow' singer has even consulted the beauty on his music.
Speaking previously about their love life, a source said: ''Dakota and Chris are definitely dating.
''They've got to know each other really well and are very comfortable from one another. Chris sends Dakota his music to get her opinion. It's more than just a fling.''
The most exciting movies set to drop in the coming months.
They say that marriage can sometimes destroy a couple's sexual chemistry - but that is...
'Fifty Shades Darker' is the tense new sequel to the erotic 2015 thriller 'Fifty Shades...
When Ana and Christian had their first fateful meeting, neither party knew much about the...
There isn't much originality in this rude female-led comedy, but its observations on single life...
Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino (I Am Love) reteams with Tilda Swinton for this fresh, tricky...
When Alice finds herself single after her last relationship comes to an end, her friend...
For a biopic of a real-life person, this feels like an oddly standard mob thriller....
Marianne Lane is ready for a relaxing European vacation, re-energising after a particularly busy time...
Irish-American criminal mastermind Whitey Bulger was arguably one of the most dangerous men in America...
Sometimes, the greatest hiding place is in plain sight. For twelve years from the mid-1990s,...
After all the hype, it's impossible not to expect steam from this adaptation of E.L....