Dakota Fanning has a ''special bond'' with her younger sister Elle Fanning.

The 25-year-old actress says she doesn't speak to her younger sibling and fellow actress Elle, 21, every day, but that doesn't stop them from being ''really close'' and sharing a bond that can't be broken.

Dakota said: ''My sister, Elle, and I are really close. We always have been. We're very different, but we're very connected. We don't talk every day, but we don't have to. We just have that special bond.''

And the 'War of the Worlds' star insists there's so sibling rivalry between them either, as there's ''no-one'' she wants to see ''succeed more'' than Elle.

She added to the July/August issue of Shape magazine: ''There's no one I want to succeed more in this business than my sister, and I know she wants the same for me.''

Dakota's comments come after 'Teen Spirit' star Elle made similar comments last year about the ''supportive bond'' she has with her sister.

She said: ''We're very supportive of each other. I'm very lucky to have a family member who's in the business. She understands what it's like and what you're going through. So of course we talk about things and movies and, 'Oh, what are you about to go do?' And that's exciting, but there's other things to talk about.''

Elle also revealed the 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actress knows her better than anyone else.

She added: ''I would actually a little bit [describe myself as kooky]. I guess my sister would probably describe me as a free-spirited person. In the grocery store going down the aisles when I was a kid, I would be dancing and running and kind of care-free. So maybe in that way. I bounce off the energy around me.''