Dakota Fanning has a ''special bond'' with her younger sister Elle Fanning, as she says the pair are ''really close'' despite not speaking every day.
Dakota Fanning has a ''special bond'' with her younger sister Elle Fanning.
The 25-year-old actress says she doesn't speak to her younger sibling and fellow actress Elle, 21, every day, but that doesn't stop them from being ''really close'' and sharing a bond that can't be broken.
Dakota said: ''My sister, Elle, and I are really close. We always have been. We're very different, but we're very connected. We don't talk every day, but we don't have to. We just have that special bond.''
And the 'War of the Worlds' star insists there's so sibling rivalry between them either, as there's ''no-one'' she wants to see ''succeed more'' than Elle.
She added to the July/August issue of Shape magazine: ''There's no one I want to succeed more in this business than my sister, and I know she wants the same for me.''
Dakota's comments come after 'Teen Spirit' star Elle made similar comments last year about the ''supportive bond'' she has with her sister.
She said: ''We're very supportive of each other. I'm very lucky to have a family member who's in the business. She understands what it's like and what you're going through. So of course we talk about things and movies and, 'Oh, what are you about to go do?' And that's exciting, but there's other things to talk about.''
Elle also revealed the 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actress knows her better than anyone else.
She added: ''I would actually a little bit [describe myself as kooky]. I guess my sister would probably describe me as a free-spirited person. In the grocery store going down the aisles when I was a kid, I would be dancing and running and kind of care-free. So maybe in that way. I bounce off the energy around me.''
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
An unnerving Western with a sharp female perspective, this film is a series of gruesome...
American Pastoral is based on Philip Roth's 1998 Pulitzer Prize winning novel which follows the...
Based on a notorious true story, this film takes a muted approach that matches the...
When young Effie Grey (Dakota Fanning) is married to John Ruskin (Greg Wise), a man...
This may be a slow-burning thriller about eco-terrorists, but it's also directed by Kelly Reichardt...
Josh (Jesse Eisenberg), a radical environmentalist teams up with high school drop-out, Dena (Dakota Fanning),...
There's a lovely simplicity to this quietly unnerving story about two brothers who have never...
With a flurry of bonkers action and cross-species bonding, The Twilight Saga surges to a...
Not long since the harrowing and almost fatal birth of their daughter Renesmee, newly born...
Preteen girls will find this soppy romance unbearably romantic, but everyone else will struggle to...
After their reckless marriage ceremony and the traumatic near-death-experience that was the birth of their...
Bella Swan is finally a vampire. She discovers that the world seems somewhat brighter now...
Tessa is like every other sixteen year old; she'd love a boyfriend and she'd like...
Breaking Dawn is the final chapter from the Twilight series and picks up where Eclipse...