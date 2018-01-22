Dakota Fanning ''doesn't touch'' her eyebrows.

The 'Please Stand By' star has natural-looking, evenly-shaped brows but admitted she is so low maintenance, she does nothing to keep their shape and prefers them to stay full.

Speaking on the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards, she told E! presenter Nina Parker: ''My only tip is that I don't touch my eyebrows.

''I don't wax them. I don't touch them at all...I get them from my grandmother, and my grandmother doesn't do anything to her eyebrows either.''

The 'Alienist' actress walked the red carpet in a blush pink Prada gown, and opted for barely-there nude make-up, with peach eyeshadow accented by a glittery pale pink on the inner corners and lids, while her cheeks and lips were also flesh-toned pink.

Manicurist Lisa Pena Wong kept Dakota's nails natural, using a sheer peach-toned polish for a simple look.

Despite being in the spotlight for over 10 years, the 23-year-old actress credits the fact she's driven by her passion for her work, rather than a desire for fame, for keeping her grounded.

She said: ''I never really know how to answer this question. I got into acting because a pure love of the work and being on set.

''All this other kind of craziness tonight that comes with it is a bonus and fun, but doesn't really make me who I am or this is not why I am an actor to be here.''

And Dakota likes attending awards ceremonies because she enjoys being in the presence of Hollywood greats and seeing brilliant work being recognised.

She said: ''It's just a really fun event to honour great people and great work.''