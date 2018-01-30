Dakota Fanning has confessed marriage and kids are very important to her as she admitted she is ''happily not single''.
Dakota Fanning has said she can't wait to get married and become a mother.
The 23-year-old star of 'The Alienest' opened up to Vogue Australia about her relationship with new boyfriend Henry Fry.
Dakota told the magazine that she's ''happily not single'', but not dating ''a public person''.
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse' star added: ''I've always sort of dated somebody a little bit removed ... I see the whirlwind of [famous] people dating [famous] people and it just looks so intense.''
Speaking about her plans for the future Dakota admitted marriage and kids are very important to her.
She said: ''I feel most settled when I'm consistently working. I want to direct more and, personally, I can't wait to be a mum. I can't wait to get married. Not yet, but those things are very important to me and I think about them.''
Little is known about Henry Frye except that he lives in New York and studied at the University of Vermont. Pictures first emerged on social media of the couple liking each other's faces and they have since stepped out together publicly.
Dakota was just seven when she starred opposite Sean Penn in 'I Am Sam' and she spoke about avoiding the hazards of growing up in the spotlight.
The 'War of the Worlds' star said: ''I still don't know how to answer this. I think because I've always maintained that I never felt that I was entitled to anything because I did movies. I guess that comes from my mum. It took her years and years to admit that we lived in Los Angeles .. I just never wanted to make too big of a mistake that jeopardised what I love doing. There can be other reasons that it goes away - nothing is ever guaranteed. But, I never wanted it to be taken away from me because I had made a really bad decision, you know? And I'm also really scared of my mum and didn't want to get in trouble or disappoint anybody.''
