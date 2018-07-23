Dakota Fanning ''fainted'' during her first fitting of her corset for 'The Alienist'.
Dakota Fanning ''fainted'' during her first costume fitting for 'The Alienist'.
The 24-year-old actress wasn't a fan of the tight-fitting corset she wore for her role in the period drama miniseries, but the garment helped her get into character as police secretary Sara Howard.
She said: ''One of the most important things about 'The Alienist' was the costumes.
''I fainted during my first fitting. I had just gotten off the plane and was swollen and jet-lagged.
''They put the corset on, and I said, 'I'm going down!' I had to sit. But I got used to it.
''My body completely changed. For better or worse, the corset puts you into the character. It affects everything you do: breathing, walking, sitting, standing, and definitely eating.''
The series was shot in Budapest and Dakota ''sobbed hysterically'' when filming wrapped and she had to return home to the US.
She told W magazine: ''We shot the show for almost seven months in Budapest, Hungary, which became my home. I sobbed hysterically when I had to leave my life there.''
When she isn't working the 'Runaways' actress is a big fan of reality TV and gets gripped by the romances that play out on screen.
Though Dakota isn't entirely sure if the shows are real, she thinks if they are faked, the stars deserve some credit for their acting talents.
She said: ''I'm obsessed with 'The Bachelor' and 'The Bachelorette'. Some of the best TV I've ever seen was the break up of Arie and Becca on last season's 'Bachelor'.
''That's what I'm trying to figure out: With reality television, if it's all set up and fake, then they've got the greatest actors in the world.''
The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video.
'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'.
They unveiled a new video showing the making of the record.
An unnerving Western with a sharp female perspective, this film is a series of gruesome...
American Pastoral is based on Philip Roth's 1998 Pulitzer Prize winning novel which follows the...
Based on a notorious true story, this film takes a muted approach that matches the...
When young Effie Grey (Dakota Fanning) is married to John Ruskin (Greg Wise), a man...
This may be a slow-burning thriller about eco-terrorists, but it's also directed by Kelly Reichardt...
Josh (Jesse Eisenberg), a radical environmentalist teams up with high school drop-out, Dena (Dakota Fanning),...
There's a lovely simplicity to this quietly unnerving story about two brothers who have never...
With a flurry of bonkers action and cross-species bonding, The Twilight Saga surges to a...
Not long since the harrowing and almost fatal birth of their daughter Renesmee, newly born...
Preteen girls will find this soppy romance unbearably romantic, but everyone else will struggle to...
After their reckless marriage ceremony and the traumatic near-death-experience that was the birth of their...
Bella Swan is finally a vampire. She discovers that the world seems somewhat brighter now...
Tessa is like every other sixteen year old; she'd love a boyfriend and she'd like...
Breaking Dawn is the final chapter from the Twilight series and picks up where Eclipse...