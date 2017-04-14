Fans got an early look at 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' as the first trailer was released on Friday (14.04.17).

The teaser for the hotly-anticipated movie begins with Rey (Daisy Ridley) looking distressed and disorientated as she takes in her surroundings.

As the camera pans over the treacherous landscape including what appears to be the island where the last scenes of the previous movie took place, an unknown voice - thought to be that of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) - can be heard saying: ''Breathe. Just breathe. Now reach out...''

It then switches to show Rey pressing her fingertips on the ground, causing pebbles to rise around her, which is thought to be her using The Force.

Asked what she can see, she replies: ''Light. Darkness. The balance is so much bigger.''

The trailer - which also features appearances from Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), Finn (John Boyega) and what appears to be the silhouette of the late Carrie Fisher as General Leia Organa - ends with Luke standing next to a rock.

He says: ''I only know one truth. It's time for the Jedi to end.''

The trailer - which was released to coincide with the Star Wars Celebration event in Orlando, Florida - was well received by the movie's fans, who rushed to social media to share their excitement.

One wrote: ''Watched the trailer for The Last Jedi about 9 times now and I'm not done yet (sic)''

Whilst another added: ''I've replayed The Last Jedi trailer over 20 times, I need 10 advil and tissues (sic)''

And a third shared: ''No im not... I'm not crying over the The Last Jedi poster and trailer. Pshh.. only losers would cry over Star Wars... ha ha ha ha (sic)''

Meanwhile, director Rian Johnson previously teased that the new 'Star Wars' movie would focus on Rey learning and beginning to understand her connection to The Force.

He explained: ''Part of what's she's dealing with is the realisation that she has this power and this gift. She's taking her first step to coming to terms with this thing inside her that she never knew was there and is just starting to reveal its potential. I don't want to skip ahead two years. I want to see the very next moment of what happens.''

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' is slated for release on December 15, 2017.