'Star Wars: Episode VIII' will see Daisy Ridley's character Rey come to terms with her connection to The Force.

The 24-year-old actress played a central role in the critically acclaimed 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' and Rian Johnson - who is directing the latest instalment in the franchise - has offered an insight into what fans can expect from the upcoming movie.

He explained: ''Part of what's she's dealing with is the realisation that she has this power and this gift.

''She's taking her first step to coming to terms with this thing inside her that she never knew was there and is just starting to reveal its potential.''

The new movie picks up from where 'The Force Awakens' concluded, with Luke Skywalker making a fleeting appearance.

The director explained that the much-anticipated movie will explore why Luke, played by Mark Hamill, has chosen to isolate himself.

Rian told USA Today: ''I don't want to skip ahead two years. I want to see the very next moment of what happens.''

Meanwhile, Daisy has previously suggested that 'The Force Awakens' served to answer a lot of questions about her character's ambiguous past.

However, she soon realised that fans of the money-spinning franchise are still curious to learn more about the scavenger who was left behind on the planet Jakku when she was a child.

Daisy previously said: ''I thought a lot was answered in 'The Force Awakens'. Then after the screening I went for a drink with my agent and everyone and we were chatting away and I realised that, 'Oh, in their minds it's not answered at all!'''

Rey will return to cinema screens in 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', which is scheduled for release in December 2017.