Daisy Ridley does not believe her 'Star Wars' character Rey's fixation on who her parents were should be seen as a weakness.
'Star Wars' actress Daisy Ridley has revealed how her character's discovery about her parents in 'The Last Jedi' could change her.
The 25-year-old actress stars as resistance fighter Rey in the sci-fi franchise, and in the most recent instalment was informed by Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) that her parents were junk traders who sold her for drinking money.
During a recent Facebook Live Q&A, Daisy was asked if she thought Rey's fixation on finding out who her parents were had been a flaw in her character.
Daisy said: ''I do not think that is a weakness. Great question, but I don't think that is a weakness.
''I think longing for something, there's usually a reason you're longing for it. Even though she's very hopeful about moving forward, there's clearly some stuff that she needs to put to bed and that is all going to help her, moving forward. So I don't think that's a weakness. I think it's a wonderful... again, sort of adds to the brilliant hopefulness that, what may have happened wasn't so bad. Like, that she wasn't just left there by these awful people. And, also, it leads her on this amazing journey. That's part of the whole thing. She wouldn't have gone. I think she wouldn't have stayed if she didn't really want that. She wouldn't have had the moment with Luke and all of the other amazing stuff that happened.''
Fans had previously speculated, like other 'Star Wars' characters such as Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader, that Rey's parents may have been revealed to be significant. But they will have to wait for 'Star Wars: Episode IX' to discover if Kylo Ren was telling the truth.
Daisy has previously spoken of her pride at portraying a strong female role model on screen.
She sad: ''The thing is I was always a book person not a film person. Books never quite discriminated the way films did. All the heroes I needed were in books. So for me I had everything I needed in my home but obviously if I hadn't, it would have meant a great deal and I think that's why I don't see the disparity that much because I really didn't have access to so many films but the way people have responded has been wonderful and I think it's only a good thing to be joined by the wonderful people who have joined this film.''
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
The latest adaptation of Agatha Christie's 83-year-old classic whodunit, this lavish, star-studded film is old-style...
Peter Rabbit (James Corden) is a naughty little critter, easily identifiable by his little blue...
It's the 1930s and a group of strangers from different walks of life board a...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Narrated by Daisy Ridley (The Force Awakens), this documentary is one of the most gripping...
The world occasionally spills forth a pioneer of change, someone out to change the course...
For the majority of Star Wars fans, Episode 7 ended in just the right place...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...