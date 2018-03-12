'Star Wars' actress Daisy Ridley has revealed how her character's discovery about her parents in 'The Last Jedi' could change her.

The 25-year-old actress stars as resistance fighter Rey in the sci-fi franchise, and in the most recent instalment was informed by Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) that her parents were junk traders who sold her for drinking money.

During a recent Facebook Live Q&A, Daisy was asked if she thought Rey's fixation on finding out who her parents were had been a flaw in her character.

Daisy said: ''I do not think that is a weakness. Great question, but I don't think that is a weakness.

''I think longing for something, there's usually a reason you're longing for it. Even though she's very hopeful about moving forward, there's clearly some stuff that she needs to put to bed and that is all going to help her, moving forward. So I don't think that's a weakness. I think it's a wonderful... again, sort of adds to the brilliant hopefulness that, what may have happened wasn't so bad. Like, that she wasn't just left there by these awful people. And, also, it leads her on this amazing journey. That's part of the whole thing. She wouldn't have gone. I think she wouldn't have stayed if she didn't really want that. She wouldn't have had the moment with Luke and all of the other amazing stuff that happened.''

Fans had previously speculated, like other 'Star Wars' characters such as Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader, that Rey's parents may have been revealed to be significant. But they will have to wait for 'Star Wars: Episode IX' to discover if Kylo Ren was telling the truth.

Daisy has previously spoken of her pride at portraying a strong female role model on screen.

She sad: ''The thing is I was always a book person not a film person. Books never quite discriminated the way films did. All the heroes I needed were in books. So for me I had everything I needed in my home but obviously if I hadn't, it would have meant a great deal and I think that's why I don't see the disparity that much because I really didn't have access to so many films but the way people have responded has been wonderful and I think it's only a good thing to be joined by the wonderful people who have joined this film.''