The Star Wars spin-off, featuring Daisy Ridley and Diego Luna, has landed a third week at the top of the U.K. box office thanks to a $7.2 million (£5.9 million) haul over the weekend (30Dec16-01Jan17).

That takes its U.K. tally to $64.1 million (£52.1 million) - just enough to topple the Harry Potter prequel as the U.K.'s biggest hit of the last 12 months.

Meanwhile, comedy Why Him? debuts at two in the first box office countdown of 2017, and Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence's space drama Passengers comes in third.

Sci-fi film Monster Trucks debuts at number four, while animated family film Moana rounds out the top five.