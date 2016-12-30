The follow-up to Star Wars: The Force Awakens isn't due to launch into cinemas until next December (17), but it's the one movie fans are most eagerly awaiting, according to a new Fandango.com survey.

Another blockbuster sequel, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, places second on the poll, ahead of another Disney production, Beauty and the Beast, starring Emma Watson as Belle.

Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis says, "The new year promises a lot of excitement at the multiplex with a much-heralded return of beloved characters and stories highlighting the year's top three most anticipated movies, Episode VIII, Guardians 2, and the live-action Beauty and the Beast."

Gal Gadot's solo outing in superhero movie Wonder Woman is the fourth most popular pick for 2017, while Spider-Man: Homecoming rounds out the top five.

Completing the top 10 are Justice League, The Fate of the Furious, Fifty Shades Darker, Logan, and Despicable Me 3.

Meanwhile, Chris Pratt and Harry Potter star Watson were named the most anticipated actor and actress, respectively, for their upcoming projects Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and Beauty and the Beast and The Circle.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which featured franchise newcomers Daisy Ridley and John Boyega alongside original stars Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, and the late Carrie Fisher, was previously named the most anticipated film of 2015.

As fans await the next sequel, they have been able to satisfy their Star Wars excitement with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which hit movie theatres earlier this month (Dec16). The film, directed by Gareth Edwards, was created as a prequel to the first release in the original Star Wars trilogy, 1977's Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope.