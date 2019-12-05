Daisy Ridley won't pose for photos with fans because she's protective of her privacy.
Daisy Ridley won't pose for photos with fans.
The 'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' actress doesn't like to stop for selfies because she's protective of her privacy and wary of the age of social media making it easy for people to track her down.
She explained to the new issue of Radio Times magazine: ''I usually say, 'I'm really sorry - not today'.
''Because I'm not a big photo taker, and I don't want everyone to immediately know where I am
''I know people share [their selfies] immediately, so I'm very aware of privacy in that way. With kids, they're not going to put it up somewhere straightaway.''
The 27-year-old star also admitted she will ''hide away at home'' for the sake of her mental health and won't force herself to do anything she doesn't want to.
Recalling a time she had tickets to a Cirque du Soleil show, she said of her decision not to go: ''I was like, 'Even though people aren't going to look at me, if anyone does, I'm not in the right frame of mind to deal with that.'
''So I didn't go. It's a shame, but sometimes you have to listen to what your body is telling you.''
Although Daisy has had an incredible experience playing Rey in three movies in the 'Star Wars' saga, she's not planning to return to the franchise in future because she doesn't think she could ''top'' what's already happened to her and her alter ego.
She said: ''I don't think anyone could give me a story that's better than this one. Obviously, the character's amazing and I'm sure it would be a great adventure. And I miss getting to the set and going, 'Hey, hey, hey!' to people I know - it's unusual for everybody to get on so well. I loved the people I was working with. But having had this experience, I just don't think I could top it and I wouldn't want to try. ''
Read the full interview with Daisy in Radio Times magazine.
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
The latest adaptation of Agatha Christie's 83-year-old classic whodunit, this lavish, star-studded film is old-style...
Peter Rabbit (James Corden) is a naughty little critter, easily identifiable by his little blue...
It's the 1930s and a group of strangers from different walks of life board a...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Narrated by Daisy Ridley (The Force Awakens), this documentary is one of the most gripping...
The world occasionally spills forth a pioneer of change, someone out to change the course...
For the majority of Star Wars fans, Episode 7 ended in just the right place...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...