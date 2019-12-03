Daisy Ridley was left looking ''like a little skeleton'' with a ''f***ed up'' body due to stress.
Daisy Ridley was left looking ''like a little skeleton'' due to stress.
The 27-year-old actress developed holes in the wall of her gut and admitted her body was completely ''f**ked up'' two years ago around the release of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' as a result of the pressure she felt.
She told Britain's GQ magazine: ''I saw a picture of me at the London premiere and I was so skinny and my skin was terrible...
''My body was just f***ed up. I got tests done and it turned out my body was taking in no nutrients. I was just like a little skeleton and I was just so tired. I was becoming a ghost.''
Daisy eventually took a six-month sabbatical from work and enjoyed the relaxed pace of everyday life.
She said: ''I just needed to be at home and chill the f**k out, honestly.
''Just being in London, it was so nice, not having to rush everything through. Like, I love washing my clothes - I love doing the wash - but when you're working tons, you've got to smash it all in one day.
''This was 'Oh, my God. I'm going to do a load today' every day. It was lovely.
''I started going on the Tube again. And I was like, 'You know what? The world didn't stop turning. It's really fine.' It was everybody else making me feel like this was terrifying that made it so terrifying.''
The 'Murder on the Orient Express' star thinks she's found a balance to her life now and isn't afraid to speak out when she isn't happy.
She said: ''For so long, I was so scared to say to anyone, 'It's not all good all the time.' Because you know what? It's not all good all the time. I can say that now. Say no. Now I think I'm very nicely balanced.''
Daisy felt refreshed after her break and was excited to return to work on the final 'Star Wars' movie, 'The Rise of Skywalker'.
She said: ''I was so healthy. I was so there. I was just enjoying it. With this one, I had such a great time.''
See the full feature in the January/February 2020 issue of British GQ available via digital download and newsstands on Friday (06.12.19). https://www.gq-magazine.co.uk/culture/article/daisy-ridley-star-wars-the-rise-of-skywalker-interview
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
The latest adaptation of Agatha Christie's 83-year-old classic whodunit, this lavish, star-studded film is old-style...
Peter Rabbit (James Corden) is a naughty little critter, easily identifiable by his little blue...
It's the 1930s and a group of strangers from different walks of life board a...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Narrated by Daisy Ridley (The Force Awakens), this documentary is one of the most gripping...
The world occasionally spills forth a pioneer of change, someone out to change the course...
For the majority of Star Wars fans, Episode 7 ended in just the right place...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...