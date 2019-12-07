Daisy Ridley turned down a movie role after getting a ''weird vibe'' off the director.

The 27-year-old actress revealed that she was passionate about the script but decided not to sign on to the project because of a bad feeling about the filmmaker.

She said: ''I had an amazing script and then a meeting with the director and it was just really weird, like, a really weird vibe. Then Hylda [Daisy's agent Hylda Queally] had a conversation with the director and was, like, 'Nope - no, you're not doing it.'''

And Daisy - who shot to fame after starring as Rey in 2015's 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' - admitted that being part of the franchise has meant that she only has to work on movies she feels comfortable with.

She told The Guardian: '''Star Wars' has given me the opportunity to do smaller things and allowed me to say no, which is glorious. I don't talk a lot about various things because there are people fighting the good fight, and I know I have safety in that the people I have worked with have loud voices.

''Well, there was another film I really wanted to do, but there were a number of factors that meant I didn't believe it was right. Well, it wasn't equal and all that stuff, so I said no, even though that's really scary. But how much of a blessing is it to be able to say no?''