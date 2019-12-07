Daisy Ridley turned down a movie role after getting a ''weird vibe'' off the director and says 'Star Wars' has given her freedom in her career.
Daisy Ridley turned down a movie role after getting a ''weird vibe'' off the director.
The 27-year-old actress revealed that she was passionate about the script but decided not to sign on to the project because of a bad feeling about the filmmaker.
She said: ''I had an amazing script and then a meeting with the director and it was just really weird, like, a really weird vibe. Then Hylda [Daisy's agent Hylda Queally] had a conversation with the director and was, like, 'Nope - no, you're not doing it.'''
And Daisy - who shot to fame after starring as Rey in 2015's 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' - admitted that being part of the franchise has meant that she only has to work on movies she feels comfortable with.
She told The Guardian: '''Star Wars' has given me the opportunity to do smaller things and allowed me to say no, which is glorious. I don't talk a lot about various things because there are people fighting the good fight, and I know I have safety in that the people I have worked with have loud voices.
''Well, there was another film I really wanted to do, but there were a number of factors that meant I didn't believe it was right. Well, it wasn't equal and all that stuff, so I said no, even though that's really scary. But how much of a blessing is it to be able to say no?''
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
The latest adaptation of Agatha Christie's 83-year-old classic whodunit, this lavish, star-studded film is old-style...
Peter Rabbit (James Corden) is a naughty little critter, easily identifiable by his little blue...
It's the 1930s and a group of strangers from different walks of life board a...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Narrated by Daisy Ridley (The Force Awakens), this documentary is one of the most gripping...
The world occasionally spills forth a pioneer of change, someone out to change the course...
For the majority of Star Wars fans, Episode 7 ended in just the right place...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...