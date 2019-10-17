Daisy Ridley has teased Rey and Kylo Ren will have a ''complex'' relationship in 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'.

The 27-year-old actress stars as Rey in the newest trilogy of 'Star Wars' movies, and has said that in the upcoming final instalment - which is set to be released in December - will deal with the relationship between her character and the evil Kylo Ren, played by Adam Driver.

In the eighth movie in the franchise, 'The Last Jedi', the pair had clear chemistry, but Kylo displayed twisted behaviour toward Rey, and Daisy has now insisted the ninth and final movie in the main series will tackle the ''toxic'' nature of their relationship.

She said: ''J.J. does deal with [it]. It's a very complex issue. People talk about toxic relationships and whatever it is. It's no joke and I think it's dealt with really well because it's not skimmed over.''

Rey and Kylo's relationship has become the subject of fan theory, and Daisy says it ''does not bother'' her because she thinks its ''really fun'' to read what people think might happen between the pair.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly magazine, she said: ''It does not bother me, people writing theories. It's really fun hearing them. Plus, because I know what's sort of going to happen, I think it'll be really interesting to see people's reaction to [the final film]. Obviously, there's this whole Reylo thing and some people are very passionate about it, some aren't.''

Meanwhile, it was recently confirmed fans will finally learn exactly who Rey is in the upcoming movie, as the mystery surrounding the Jedi is set to be unveiled.

Screenwriter Chris Terrio said: ''It's a simple one, 'Who is Rey?' Which is a question that people not only wonder about quite literally, but wonder about in the spiritual sense. How can Rey become the spiritual heir to the Jedi? We kept coming back to, 'Who is Rey?', and how can we give the most satisfying answer to that not only factually - because obviously people are interested in whether there's more to be learned of Rey's story - but more importantly who is she as a character? How will she find the courage and will and inner strength and power to carry on what she's inherited?''