'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' actress Daisy Ridley still gets really bad stage fright.
The 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' actress might be a household name for her part in the science fiction franchise but she admits she still suffers bad nerves.
She said: ''I get really nervous. I'm really nervous right now. I'm shaking, hot and cold sweats. It's still a strange thing to come out in front of people and do this whole thing.''
And the 27-year-old star also opened up about another fear she has taken head on, skydiving from a whopping 15,000 feet.
Speaking on A Little Late with Lilly Singh, she added: ''Something very terrifying was skydiving. The man I was strapped to looked like Rocky Balboa so that was great but then I went higher than anyone else so I had an oxygen mask because I was 15,000 feet in the air. And then you get to the edge and you're like, 'no', and they're like, 'yes.'''
Daisy previously admitted people around her have ''changed'' since she found fame as people no longer know ''what to say'' to her'' and has lamented the fact that some of her family members now treat her differently because of her film star status.
When asked what surprised her the most about fame, she said: ''Matt Damon said that often it's not you that changes, it's the people around you, and I've noticed that. It's other people who don't quite know how to be. It's difficult to navigate when friends and family who have seen you grow up suddenly don't know what to say to you. That's hard. Because I don't think I'm a big arsehole now, I'm just happy to be working.''
