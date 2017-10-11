Daisy Ridley struggled with the pressures of fame and turned to therapy for help.
The 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' actress admitted she struggled with the attention that came with her role of Rey in the hit sci-fi series, and she worried she wouldn't be able to repeat her well-received performance in follow-up 'The Last Jedi'.
She said: ''Everything was so confusing. People were recognising me - I still don't know how to handle it.
''My skin got really bad because I was stressed. It was crippling. I just felt so seen and so self-conscious...
''I went and saw a lovely lady. I felt like I was sort of reducing myself because I was so worried that people would recognise me.
''[Then I thought] 'You know what? I want to dance through life. I don't want to scuttle.' ''
Before seeking therapy, the 25-year-old actress was shocked when some fans came to her house looking for autographs.
She recalled to the new issue of America's Vogue magazine: ''I heard a knock on the door. These two guys went, 'Hey, Daisy, can I get an autograph?' and I literally went, 'No f***in' way.'
''My mum said to me, 'Everyone's trying to take ownership of you.' ''
And Daisy admitted she still calls her mother once a month ''in hysterical tears, going, 'I'm not equipped to deal with this!' ''
However, the British star admits she is in a very fortunate position, but tries to keep a sense of perspective about things.
She said: ''I'm very aware that there are thousands of other people who could do what I do much better, and it's a matter of timing and luck. I'm counting my blessings that I get to be one of the people working.
''I worry that things start to seem normal that aren't normal.
''You get rushed through airports, and you never have to queue, and you get tickets to things that you wouldn't otherwise. I think it's important to remind yourself that it's not normal. It's difficult, though, because it is my normal.''
