Daisy Ridley said J. J. Abrams wrote a draft for 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'.

The 25-year-old actress stars as the Force-wielding orphan Rey in the new trilogy in the hit sci-fi franchise, and was first seen as the character in Abrams' 2015 'The Force Awakens' and recently reprised her role in 'The Last Jedi' - which was helmed by Rian Johnson.

However the eighth movie in the franchise had a mixed reaction from fans and critics alike and Ridley revealed Johnson didn't use anything from Abrams original draft.

She told the French magazine Le Magazine GEEK: ''Here's what I think I know. J.J wrote 'Episode VII', as well as drafts for VII & IX.

''Then Rian Johnson arrived and wrote 'The Last Jedi' entirely. I believe there was some sort of general consensus on the main lines of the trilogy, but apart from that, every director writes and realises his film in his own way.

''Rian Johnson and J. J. Abrams met to discuss all of this, although 'Episode VIII' is still his very own work.

''I believe Rian didn't keep anything from the first draft of 'Episode VIII'.''

Abrams has been brought back in to helm the ninth episode of the current Skywalker saga which will see Rey going head-to-head against Kylo Ren - played by Adam Driver - in a quest for peace across the galaxy.

The two movies in the new trilogy has seen original cast members, including Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher reprising their roles as Luke Skywalker, Han Solo and General Leia Organa respectively.

However, in 'The Force Awakens' Ford's iconic alter-ego was brutally murdered by his own son Ben Solo aka Kylo Ren and last year's movie saw Jedi Master Skywalker die as well.

Tragically in December 2016, Fisher died at the age of 60 after finishing her final scenes for 'The Last Jedi' and it appears Abrams will have to deal with her death in 'Episode IX'.