Daisy Ridley thinks it is ''unusual'' that she is so happy.
The 27-year-old actress - who is rumoured to be engaged to actor Tom Bateman - knows not everyone of her age can feel so content with their personal and professional lives, but admitted that can be ''scary'' as she's worried a ''massive curveball'' will come her way in the near future.
She said ''I'm that unusual thing in that, at 27, I'm really happy.
''My family are awesome, my friends are awesome, I'm so happy with how life is right now that it's a little scary because I don't want to say to life, 'OK, this is fine but please don't throw me a massive curveball.'
''I'd love for the next five years to be filled with as many joyous moments as I've had in the last five.
''If there are bad bit, I'd like to be able to chomp them up successfully.''
Daisy shot to fame when she was cast as Rey in the final 'Star Wars' trilogy and she's fine with the fact it's a role she'll be asked about for the rest of her life.
She told Britain's HELLO! magazine: ''The more I think about it, the more I think how crazy the early 20s are for anybody, let alone while experiencing something like this.
''I know that, in work terms, the first half of my 20s was all about 'Star Wars' and I know that for the rest of my life I'll have people asking me about that - but because I've had such an amazing time doing it.
''I'm OK with that because it's something I'm proud of.''
And the brunette beauty believes her role as feisty Rey has helped her grow in confidence in her own life too.
She said: ''I've definitely grown in confidence along the way.
''I've made some decisions recently that I don't think I'd have had the confidence to make before, which is a good thing.''
