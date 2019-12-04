Daisy Ridley found her scenes with the late Carrie Fisher in 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' ''difficult'' to film but thinks it is ''amazing'' that old footage of the actress has been used to complete the film.
The veteran actress passed away in December 2016 but director J.J. Abrams has used footage of the star as General Leia from 'The Force Awakens' in his final film, and as her character had a lot of scenes with Daisy's Rey, the 27-year-old star had a number of ''emotional'' moments during filming.
Daisy said of the scenes: ''It was definitely difficult. It was emotional doing it, because you're also weirdly picturing her. You're not picturing how the scene is going to be.
''It's really sad. And it's going to be really sad. But also, it's amazing that they have all this footage that is woven into the story in such a strange way.''
Daisy didn't speak about Carrie's death with 'Star Wars' legend Mark Hamill - who portrayed Luke Skywalker - but she did chat to the actress' daughter, Billie Lourd, who plays Lieutenant Connix, about her tragic loss.
She told Britain's GQ magazine: ''I would never presume. Mark's known her for 40 years...
''I had a conversation with Billie about it. I just wanted to ask Billie how she was doing.''
The brunette beauty also broke down after filming her final scene for the movie.
She admitted: ''The scene was me being very sad. Let's just say it was not hard to be upset in that scene.''
And even after the cameras stopped rolling, Daisy's tears didn't stop.
She added: ''I did this embarrassing speech that I can't remember. It was so sad.''
Daisy won't rule out ever returning as Rey in another film, but doesn't think it will be a possibility.
She said: ''It felt like an end... I can't actually imagine it right now... I don't know what'll happen in however many years.''
The actress hasn't seen the finished film yet but she's not expecting everyone to like it.
She said: ''There are people that are never going to f***in' like it and there's no other way around it,'' she says. ''But I think people are going to feel like this was made with a lot of love and JJ worked really hard to tie up nine films. It's impossible to make everyone happy.
''Some of the s**t people have said to me about 'Star Wars' you wouldn't believe.
''I have had people say to me, 'I mean, it wasn't a great film, was it?' I'm like, that's just bad manners. That's f***in' not nice.''
See the full feature in the January/February 2020 issue of British GQ available via digital download and newsstands on Friday (06.12.19). https://www.gq-magazine.co.uk/culture/article/daisy-ridley-star-wars-the-rise-of-skywalker-interview
