Daisy Ridley has confessed she felt like she ''was in a music video'' when she left the 'Star Wars' set for the final time.
Daisy Ridley felt like she ''was in a music video'' when she left the 'Star Wars' set.
The 27-year-old actress was crying as she filmed her final scene as Rey in 'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker' and confessed her tearful departure reminded her of being in a music video.
She told Entertainment Weekly: ''I just can't remember it. I remember J.J. [Abrams] making a speech and I sort of remember a couple things he said, like I'm always on time, which I appreciate him saying. And then he went to pass me the mic and I was the last person to wrap. It was my final shot and I'm crying in the shot ... It was dramatic. I can't remember what I said, hugged a number of people and then got in the car and looked out the window like I was in a music video - tears rolling down my face, hand to the window, thinking about days gone past.''
Daisy had previously revealed she nearly quit the science fiction movie franchise in its early days as she found fame ''pretty horrid'' at first.
She explained: ''It was pretty horrid. It was really scary. I felt just sick and I didn't really know anyone yet. It takes me a really long time to settle down with people. And I do remember being behind the speeder and there were loads of people there and somebody had an umbrella over me and even that, like, 'Oh someone's holding an umbrella over you? OK.' And I remember thinking, 'I can't do it.' Like I can't do this, this is not right.''
It's time for a riot grrrl revolution.
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
The latest adaptation of Agatha Christie's 83-year-old classic whodunit, this lavish, star-studded film is old-style...
Peter Rabbit (James Corden) is a naughty little critter, easily identifiable by his little blue...
It's the 1930s and a group of strangers from different walks of life board a...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Narrated by Daisy Ridley (The Force Awakens), this documentary is one of the most gripping...
The world occasionally spills forth a pioneer of change, someone out to change the course...
For the majority of Star Wars fans, Episode 7 ended in just the right place...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...