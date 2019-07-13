Daisy Ridley felt like she ''was in a music video'' when she left the 'Star Wars' set.

The 27-year-old actress was crying as she filmed her final scene as Rey in 'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker' and confessed her tearful departure reminded her of being in a music video.

She told Entertainment Weekly: ''I just can't remember it. I remember J.J. [Abrams] making a speech and I sort of remember a couple things he said, like I'm always on time, which I appreciate him saying. And then he went to pass me the mic and I was the last person to wrap. It was my final shot and I'm crying in the shot ... It was dramatic. I can't remember what I said, hugged a number of people and then got in the car and looked out the window like I was in a music video - tears rolling down my face, hand to the window, thinking about days gone past.''

Daisy had previously revealed she nearly quit the science fiction movie franchise in its early days as she found fame ''pretty horrid'' at first.

She explained: ''It was pretty horrid. It was really scary. I felt just sick and I didn't really know anyone yet. It takes me a really long time to settle down with people. And I do remember being behind the speeder and there were loads of people there and somebody had an umbrella over me and even that, like, 'Oh someone's holding an umbrella over you? OK.' And I remember thinking, 'I can't do it.' Like I can't do this, this is not right.''