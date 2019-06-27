Daisy Ridley has confirmed that her appearance as Rey in 'Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker' will be the end of her journey in a galaxy far, far away.
Daisy Ridley has confirmed she will not be returning as Rey in the next 'Star Wars' trilogy.
The 27-year-old actress first played Rey in J.J. Abrams' 2015 film 'The Force Awakens' and Rian Johnson's 2017 follow-up 'The Last Jedi' and she will be seen again as the character in this year's 'The Rise of Skywalker'.
Ridley has now revealed that her story will end when this current trilogy wraps up and she will not be a part of 'Game of Thrones' showrunners Dan Weiss and David Benioff's new series of movies in the 'Star Wars' universe.
Speaking to Buzz Feed, she said: ''I mean, I can say I'm not in the next trilogy. No ... They always said it was going to be a separate story. So I'm not [in it], no.''
Abrams, 53, recently took to Twitter to confirm that shooting on the next instalment of the sci-fi franchise has wrapped ahead of its December 2019 release.
Alongside a shot of Daisy, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac embracing each other, the director wrote: ''It feels impossible, but today wrapped photography on Episode IX. There is no adequate way to thank this truly magical crew and cast. I'm forever indebted to you all.''
The movie - which wraps up the current trilogy and the Skywalker saga - will feature scenes with the Carrie Fisher as General Leia Organa, despite the fact that she sadly died at the age of 60 in 2016.
Abrams admits he made it his goal to give the iconic 'Star Wars' character a fitting send-off and was able to do so in 'Episode IX' by using unused scenes from the previous two instalments which were shot before her passing.
He said: ''Finding a truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga without [Carrie] eluded us. We were never going to recast, or use a CG character. With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie Lourd, we have found a way to honour Carrie's legacy and role as Leia in 'Episode IX' by using unseen footage we shot together in 'Episode VII'.''
It's time for a riot grrrl revolution.
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
The latest adaptation of Agatha Christie's 83-year-old classic whodunit, this lavish, star-studded film is old-style...
Peter Rabbit (James Corden) is a naughty little critter, easily identifiable by his little blue...
It's the 1930s and a group of strangers from different walks of life board a...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Narrated by Daisy Ridley (The Force Awakens), this documentary is one of the most gripping...
The world occasionally spills forth a pioneer of change, someone out to change the course...
For the majority of Star Wars fans, Episode 7 ended in just the right place...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...